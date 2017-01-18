Four things to know on Wednesday 1/18

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Marjorie Phillips of Scott County, Missouri took her family’s love of peanut butter and created a frosting for her son’s favorite cake: angel food.
A federal court has taken just three days to reject the appeal of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich seeking a third sentencing.
A 28-year-old southern Illinois man has admitted to driving drunk and running away after causing a crash that killed a man and injured his girlfriend on New Year's Eve in St. Louis.
Former President Barack Obama will speak Monday in Chicago to young community leaders and organizers at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.
