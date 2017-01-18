Four things to know on Wednesday 1/18

It's Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up on your Wednesday morning you may notice another dry day again. Brian Alworth expects it won't be sunny and warm today, he said it will be about 40 degrees cloudy and cool. Alworth says it's going to rain again late tonight and tomorrow. More dreary wet weather will come for the weekend he said he's expecting heavy rainfall to come.

Making Headlines:

Detective killed: A detective is dead after stand-off ends. An armed individual shot Detective Jerry Walker in a Dallas suburb, Little Elm, TX. The gunman is also dead after the multiple-hour standoff that started Tuesday afternoon. Several officers tried to talk with the man as barricaded himself inside a home. The suspect started firing at officers and one of the bullets hit Walker in the upper body. Walker was taken to the hospital but later died. Officer's stood in salute as Walker's body left the hospital overnight. Police have not identified the suspect and have not released how he died.

Caught: A suspected cop killer is now behind bars. Orlando Police captured the man wanted in shooting death of a city police officer on Jan. 9, 2017. Following a manhunt that lasted more than a week, authorities say they found 41-year-old Markeith Loyd in an abandoned house last night on Jan. 17, 207. Police said he was wearing body armor and carrying two handguns. When police took him into custody they used the handcuffs of the officer he's accused of killing Lt. Debra Clayton. Loyd is also accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Overnight: An ambulance rushes a man to the hospital after he was severely burned while setting a fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. Police said the man received serious but non-life threatening burns. It was unclear whether the man was trying to set himself on fire, but some Twitter users said he was trying to harm himself. Earlier in the night protestors tied up rush hour traffic in downtown Washington before holding an anti-Trump rally outside the hotel which sits between the Capitol Building and the White house.

Final news conference: President Obama will hold his final news conference. It comes one day after shortening the prison sentence of former Army soldier, Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier, formerly known as Bradley Manning, has served over 6 years of 35-year sentence for downloading hundreds of thousands of secret documents and passing them to the website, Wikileaks. She's set to go free this May.

