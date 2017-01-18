Heartland basketball scores from Tuesday 1/17

Roman Josi scored twice and Pekka Rinne recorded 30 saves Thursday as the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 to complete a surprising four-game sweep of the Western Conference's top seed.

Roman Josi scored twice and Pekka Rinne recorded 30 saves Thursday as the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 to complete a surprising four-game sweep of the Western Conference's top seed.