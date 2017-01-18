Heartland basketball scores from Tuesday 1/17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from Tuesday 1/17

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

Heartland basketball scores Tuesday 1/17

H.S. Basketball 

(Boys)

Scott CC-63
Delta-22

East Prairie-81
Chaffee-52

Oran-81
Kelly-47

Scott City-66
Oak Ridge-37

Century-76
Joppa-71

Dyersburg-66
Westview-56

Poplar Bluff-77
Jackson-61

St. Vincent-75
Leopold-47

Sikeston-66
Farmington-57

Saxony Lutheran-59
Kennett-39

(Girls)

Cape Central-58
Chaffee-43

Westview-51
Dyersburg-44

NCAA 

(Men)

(5) Kentucky-88
Miss. State-81

