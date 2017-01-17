Cape Girardeau ministry pushing for change to end violence

A group in Cape Girardeau met Tuesday in hopes of creating a plan to curb violence in the city.

Longtime community activist and pastor Scott Johnson with the Soulful Harvest Ministries led the effort.

Attendants voiced concern and discussed ways to end violence in the city.

Johnson, whose family has been impacted by gun violence, says he's seen a need for change first-hand.

"My goal is to address it, hear it, and walk away from here with an immediate long term solution to the violence and crime and just the mindset of what's going on in our community."

Johnson’s nephew, Brent Johnson, was shot and killed after an altercation near 1200 S. Ellis St. last September.

As lifelong Cape Girardeau resident, Johnson hopes expand his ministry, near the corner of Good Hope and Sprigg Streets, to a community based help center.

He says the center will feature a career education center, daycare, and short-term emergency housing.

Johnson says the group hopes to expand their efforts to other parts of Southeast Missouri as well.

For more information visit the group’s Facebook page.

