Cape Girardeau ministry pushing for change to end violence

Some Cape Girardeau residents owe the city thousands of dollars for a sewer line repair because of decisions made more than 100 years ago.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois will be hosting a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday evening at Southern Illinois University.
In preparation for the spring and summer months, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service met with officials in Carbondale to assess the flood forecast for rivers, lakes and streams throughout the state of Illinois.
A semi truck overturned in a ditch on Highway 67 on Thursday afternoon, April 20.
At a young age, longtime Commerce, Mo. resident Donna Patterson spent time at the Anderson Cemetery.
