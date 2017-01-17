Personal property tax e-filing coming to Cape Girardeau Co.

Personal property assessment notices are being sent to taxpayers in Cape Girardeau County starting on January 17.

This year, residential notices will include something extra: an e-File personal identification number (PIN) and instructions on how to use the PIN to file personal property returns online.

This option is only available for residential accounts; commercial returns will still have to be mailed or returned to the Assessor's office in person.

Online filing requires filers to visit http://capegirardeau.missouriassessors.com, click the "e-File Personal Property" button, read and accept the terms of service, enter the account number located on the assessment notice and the unique PIN, also on the assessment notice.

After logging in, taxpayers will be shown their address and list of titled vehicles currently on file with the Assessor's office.

Taxpayers should verify that list contains items titled in their name as of January 1, 2017.

The list can be edited easily if something has changed. However, once returns are finalized and submitted, they cannot be edited.

Returns are due by March 1, 2017.

If filers haven't received their notices or have questions about the filing process, they should call the Assessor's office at 573-243-2468.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.