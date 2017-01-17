Authorities investigating possible threat to Sesser-Valier Community Unit School

Law enforcement officials in southern Illinois are investigating a threat made to a school in Sesser, IL on Tuesday night.

According to Regional Superintendent Matt Donkin, the threat was called in to Franklin County Dispatch between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Donkin said the district is taking the threat very seriously; Tuesday night's junior high basketball game was cancelled because of the threat.

The exact nature of the threat is not known at this time, but Donkin said authorities do have a bomb sniffing K9 doing a sweep of the school.

Donkin said federal authorities already have a suspect out of Florida who has apparently called in threats in the past.

Donkin said he wants parents to know the school is doing all they can to investigate in this threat.

School will be in session tomorrow as scheduled.

