Southeast Missouri State to face 'critical financial challenges' due to state budget cuts

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced on Monday, January 16 $146.4 million of spending restrictions constitutionally required to balance Missouri's budget.
Some Cape Girardeau residents owe the city thousands of dollars for a sewer line repair because of decisions made more than 100 years ago.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois will be hosting a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday evening at Southern Illinois University.
In preparation for the spring and summer months, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service met with officials in Carbondale to assess the flood forecast for rivers, lakes and streams throughout the state of Illinois.
A semi truck overturned in a ditch on Highway 67 on Thursday afternoon, April 20.
At a young age, longtime Commerce, Mo. resident Donna Patterson spent time at the Anderson Cemetery.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.
The driver said he's lucky to be alive after being dragged for four miles.
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.
