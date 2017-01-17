A. Kayser Automotive Systems USA in Fulton, Ky to hire 100 new employees

With an agreement in place to benefit two western Kentucky manufacturers and communities, Gov. Matt Bevin announced on Tuesday that A. Kayser Automotive Systems USA plans to hire 100 additional employees as it expands into a facility next door to its current plant in Fulton.

Making the $26 million expansion possible, the building’s current tenant, MVP Group International, will move its 69 current jobs to its nearby plant in Mayfield, where it will and consolidate its manufacturing of scented candles.

“Our administration is dedicated to establishing pro-business policies at every level,” Gov. Bevin said. “We are excited for both Kayser Automotive and MVP Group as they move forward with this significant expansion. We anticipate more companies will follow in their footsteps as we work with national, regional, county and community level partners to pave the way for every business in Kentucky to prosper.”

The 60,000 square-foot building will allow Kayser to increase manufacturing and warehousing space for a variety of mechanical and passenger-cabin automotive parts. The facility could open this spring.

“Expanding our current facility in Fulton, Ky. is the best solution for Kayser Automotive Systems, Fulton County, the surrounding communities, as well as the State of Kentucky," Kayser Automotive Systems CEO Stefan Schutte said. "Due to fast increasing business, we outgrew our current facility and needed space to meet our customer’s demands. Expanding in Fulton not only enables us to be efficient using existing infrastructure but also capitalizing on one of our most treasured assets, our dedicated employees.”

Kayser Automotive Systems GmbH, a German family owned business for over half a century, announced plans in 2013 to build the Fulton plant, its first U.S. facility to serve automakers and tier-one suppliers in the U.S.

The Fulton facility employs about 60 people in manufacturing and assembling plastic injection-molded and metal parts. Products include fuel tank components, engine and under-hood parts, such as activated charcoal canisters, valves, lines, filters and vent ducting, as well vehicle interior components. Kayser Fulton specializes in development and production from 3D simulation to detailed manufacturing to comprehensive testing, all using the latest technologies.

MVP Group, based in Charleston, S.C., designs and manufactures private-label and branded candles, candle accessories, home fragrance products and decorative accessory gift products for major retail customers worldwide.

By moving its Fulton County employees and production resources to Mayfield, the company expects to increase efficiency while preserving jobs.

“This is a potential win for everyone involved,” Rodney Bohannon, vice president and general manager of MVP Group, said. “As always our customers and employees are of utmost importance. Having all of our resources under one roof will enable us to be more efficient and cost competitive, which is key in today’s environment.”

The complex deal took months to assemble, and includes modification various existing financial incentives and jobs-related agreements, equipment purchase plans and relocation logistics.

Parties involved include representatives from both companies, county economic development groups, the Delta Regional Authority, local elected officials and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. A memorandum of understanding was signed recently, detailing the plan.

