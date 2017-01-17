Cape Girardeau PD's 'Pay for Pups' campaign raises enough for new K-9s plus 2 more

The Cape Girardeau Police Department said its "Pay for the Pups" campaign raised not only enough money for two new K-9s, but they say they will continue their efforts in order to include two more.

By expanding the K-9 unit to four certified K-9s, the police department said it allows a police K-9 to be assigned to each platoon ensuring one is available and on-duty around the clock.

The next campaign fundraiser will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chick-fil-A in Cape Girardeau.

The police department said uniformed officers will be there to collect donations to buy the new K-9s and new K-9 equipment.

A total of $5,600 was raised Saturday, Jan. 21 at Mississippi Mutts. This total, along with previous donations, will fully pay for K-9 Reno’s replacement. Reno is scheduled to retire in May of this year and K-9 Schupo’s retirement will follow in May of 2018.

The department's goal was to raise $60,000

At least 75 dogs came out to Mississippi Mutts on Saturday to get a bath or their nails done.

Several Cape Girardeau police officers were on hand to give baths and help with trimming nails as part of a benefit aimed at getting more K-9 officers on the force.

"When Mississippi Mutts came to us and offered this we gladly accepted," Corporal Bryan Blanner said. "But we didn't know we were going to get this kind of response...It's been a tremendous response and I can't thank the community enough."

Corporal Bryan Blanner is also a K-9 handler.

The department plans to continue its fundraising campaign.

"We're going to continue this throughout the year," Blanner said. "Our goal is to get four dogs and to get four dogs we're looking at about $60,000 to get the new dogs, the new training, the handlers' training, all the equipment associated with that. So we're going to continue doing fundraising throughout the year.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department originally put out on their Facebook page a plea to the community they serve: help us pay for new K-9s.

The goal was to get four K-9 officers on the department.

It will cost about $24,000 to replace the department's current two K-9s who are set to retire this year.

The Facebook post goes on to say the cost covers the purchase of the K-9s and the eight-week training program that certifies the dogs for the street.

The department also needs to replace the current K-9 kennels, which it says are 24 years old and in very poor condition.

“Several years ago, the citizens of Cape Girardeau were generous in donating towards replacing two previous K-9s after their retirement,” Chief Wes Blair said. “As Schupo and Reno near retirement, we are again seeking assistance in providing this service to our community.”

The K-9 Unit is utilized for suspect tracking and apprehension, narcotic detection, building searches, crowd control, and handler protection.

Donations can still be dropped off or mailed to Police Headquarters (40 S. Sprigg St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63703).

Checks should be made to the Cape Girardeau Public Safety Foundation, an incorporated 501c3 organization.

Please note on the check that you wish for your donation to go toward the K-9 fundraiser.

All donations are tax deductible.

For more information on making a donation, you can contact Corporal Bryan Blanner (K-9 Handler) at bblanner@cityofcape.org or at 573-335-6621, Extension 1261; or Sara Nenninger, Administrative Coordinator at snenninger@cityofcape.org or at 573-335-6621, Extension 1777.

