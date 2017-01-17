Cape Girardeau PD's 'Pay for Pups' campaign raises enough for new K-9s plus 2 more

The threat of inclement weather this weekend is pushing back the annual Southern Illinois University Carbondale Civil Service Council’s spring flea market one week.
The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will sponsor Jackson in Bloom on the courthouse square.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff, a voluntary evacuation was requested of residents living in the area.
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.
Out of respect to this young man and his family, we will not be releasing his name at this time.
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
