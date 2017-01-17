Doctor's humorous obituaries honor her memory and legacy

From reading Dr. Kay Ann Heggestad's obituaries, it's easy to see she was a fun woman to be around.

Not only did she write her own obituary, she also hosted two parties prior to her death to celebrate her life!

A celebration of life was held in May 2015, a bit prematurely, and she is sorry if you missed it. She said it was the best party she ever attended. A second celebration was held September 2016 and that was as good as the first one. She will miss the third one. She had a great life and wants people to not grieve. (In case anyone would.) Grieving won't bring her back so what is the point... just makes you feel bad. And, she had a T-shirt that said, "I know what is right for everyone." She was right.

But, her family didn't think she told her whole story, so they supplemented with a second obituary of their own.

The above obituary was written by Dr. Heggestad herself, but her family agreed that she left out some critical points in her extraordinary life. We felt it was important to document these excluded essentials, so we provided an additional obituary.

According to the obituary Kay wrote, she died after a two-year battle with multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer. Of her battle she wrote, "No one should say she fought a courageous battle, because she did not! Unlike most folks, she complained all the way. What a whiner!"

In their obituary, Kay's family said that she was the first female student to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Family Practice Residency and the first female Family Practice doctor to deliver babies in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kay leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Paul, two children and two grandchildren.

A final celebration of Kay's life took place on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin.

Do yourself a favor and read both of Dr. Heggestad's obituaries. They're guaranteed to make you smile and wish you'd gotten a chance to meet her.

