Doctor's humorous obituaries honor her memory and legacy

In preparation for the spring and summer months, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service met with officials in Carbondale to assess the flood forecast for rivers, lakes and streams throughout the state of Illinois.
A semi truck overturned in a ditch on Highway 67 on Thursday afternoon, April 20.
At a young age, longtime Commerce, Mo. resident Donna Patterson spent time at the Anderson Cemetery.
Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois will host golf instead of baseball from April 20 to 24.
A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded near Tiptonville, Tennessee at around 10:46 a.m. on Thursday, April 20.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”
