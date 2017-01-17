Trailer in Miner destroyed by fire

A fire Tuesday morning in Miner, Missouri destroyed a trailer home.

According to Chief Chris Griggs, fire crews were called to the home around 6:45 a.m.

The homeowner told investigators she left for work before the fire started.

In a video sent to cNews by Allen Basham, you can see flames shooting from the home.

While firefighters aren't sure exactly how the fire started, it appears to have started in the kitchen area of the home.

It is considered a total loss.

No one was hurt in the fire.

