Trailer in Miner destroyed by fire

At a young age, longtime Commerce, Mo. resident Donna Patterson spent time at the Anderson Cemetery.
Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois will host golf instead of baseball from April 20 to 24.
A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded near Tiptonville, Tennessee at around 10:46 a.m. on Thursday, April 20.
The new village president of Colp, Illinois was decided by a coin toss on Thursday, April 20.
One driver sustained minor injuries and another was arrested after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 45 at Lakeview Drive in Paducah.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.
Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along I-95 in March.
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
Jonesboro police arrested a woman on suspicion of aggravated assault after they say she urinated on an officer.
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.
