3 Heartland schools send students to state poetry competition

Three area Kentucky high schools will be sending students to compete in the 2017 Poetry Out Loud statewide poetry competition.

Poetry Out Loud is a poetry recitation contest sponsored by the Kentucky Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.

The state championship level of the competition will be held March 7 at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort.

This year students from Livingston Central High School in Smithland, Marshall County High School in Benton, and McCracken County High School in Paducah will be competing for the state prize.

A total of 23 Kentucky schools will send competitors.

This is Marshall County High School's first year in the state competition.

First prize winner receives $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip with an adult chaperone to Washington D.C., to compete for the national championship.

The state winner's school library receives $500 for the purchase of poetry books.

