Murray State's Ke'Shunan James named OVC Player of Week

For the second time this season and sixth time in her career, Ke’Shunan James was named the ADIDAS OVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her performances in Murray State’s two victories last week.



James had an incredible week for the Racers as she averaged 23 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in MSU’s 92-74 win over Eastern Illinois and 84-77 victory over SIU Edwardsville. James shot 55 percent from the floor in the two wins and added three steals per game.



In the win over EIU, James came just an assist shy of a triple-double as she scored 23 points, grabbed 11 boards and tallied nine assists. James followed that performance up with 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the win over SIUE. It was James’ second and third double-doubles of the season, respectively.



James was also named the College Sports Madness OVC Player of the Week as well on Monday for her efforts. It is the fourth time this season that James has received that honor.



Currently, James ranks second in the OVC in scoring average during conference play with 21 points per game.

James and the rest of the Racers take their 4-1 league record on the road this weekend for a 4 p.m., contest against Austin Peay on Saturday.

