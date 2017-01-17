Road back open in Graves Co. after grain truck overturned

Two people are behind bars on drug charges after an early morning traffic stop in Poplar Bluff.
Three men face criminal charges after running from police.
After his arrest for multiple criminal charges, the Sheriff of Mississippi County, Mo. has had his peace officer license suspended.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Officers across western Tennessee are on the lookout for a man suspected in a domestic call that involved a firearm who then ran from police after crashing his car.
Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded in what French police call a likely terror attack in Paris.
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.
Clay County authorities say a car with a one-year-old inside has been taken from a post office in Lineville.
