Road back open in Graves Co. after grain truck overturned

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

KY 849 W in Graves County is back open after a fully loaded semi grain truck overturned Tuesday morning.

It happened before 8:30 a.m. between Lampkin and Meridian Roads.

It took crews about an hour and a half to clear the scene.

