Road back open in Graves Co. after grain truck overturned

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.

Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along I-95 in March.

A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.

Alissia Freeman and her mother after their reunion. (Courtesy: Vickie Metcalf)

Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.

Cardell Hayes sentenced to 25 years, credit for time served in Will Smith killing

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.