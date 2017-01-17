Whitewater woman tells officer "I'm drunk," arrested

A Whitewater woman is behind bars in Cape Girardeau after a late night traffic stop.

According to police, an officer noticed a car driven by Rachel Ware, 29, driving at a high rate of speed on William Street.

The officer followed the car all the way to a parking lot near the intersection of Independence and Main Street where Ware parked and turned off her car.

It happened around 11:30 p.m.

While talking with Ware, officers reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the car.

She reportedly told the officers that she had been drinking alcohol.

Ware refused to take the Standardized Field Sobriety test. She told the officers, "I'm drunk."

That's when she got out of her car and was taken into custody.

After one of the officers buckled her into the back of a squad car, Ware allegedly tried to unbuckle her seat belt and get out.

As the officer opened the door to put leg shackles on, Ware reportedly got out of the car and lunged at the officer.

She was taken to the police department where investigators say she was uncooperative during the booking process.

Ware is being held at the jail until formal charges are filed.

