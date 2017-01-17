Cool video: soap bubbles freezing in real time

It's mesmerizing to watch: soap bubbles freezing in real time.

Mike Shaw captured video of several soap bubbles freezing in St. Paul Minnesota. He sent the video to CNN.

You can see the ice crystals form and swirl around as they freeze. The end result is truly beautiful.

It kind of makes you wish for freezing temperatures to try it out...kind of.

