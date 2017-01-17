January 17 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor and director who won a Best Picture Oscar for Dancing With Wolves. His other movies include The Bodyguard, Field of Dreams, and The Untouchables. Kevin Costner is 62 today.

He's won the WWE Championship belt six times. He even broke the record as the longest reigning champion in WWE history. On the big screen, he had the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Dave Batista is 48 today.

In the ring, he went by the name The Million Dollar Man and is probably best known for his feud with Hulk Hogan in the 1980's. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase is 63 today.

In 1968 he had a monster hit called Honey which topped both the pop and country charts. His other hits include See the Funny Little Clown and Watching Scotty Grow. Bobby Goldsboro is 76 today.

