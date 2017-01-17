Power restored to hundreds of Ameren customers in southern Illin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Power restored to hundreds of Ameren customers in southern Illinois

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: stock photo/Pixabay) (Source: stock photo/Pixabay)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Power has been restored to hundreds of Ameren Illinois customers who were without power for more than eight hours overnight.

According to an Ameren spokeswoman, some equipment at a substation malfunctioned before 10 p.m. Monday night.

At the peak of the outage, around 2,000 customers were off the grid in Franklin, Jackson, and Williamson counties.

The company was able to move some customers to a different power source, but about 800 homes and businesses remained in the dark.

Crews worked through the night to repair the equipment.

Power was fully restored around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

