Power restored to hundreds of Ameren customers in southern Illinois

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Officers across western Tennessee are on the lookout for a man suspected in a domestic call that involved a firearm who then ran from police after crashing his car.
Due to the possibility of severe weather in Murray, Kentucky this weekend, MSU's home series against Southeast Missouri has been changed.
If you stayed at a hotel in late 2016, you should probably go over your credit card transactions.
After his arrest for multiple criminal charges, the Sheriff of Mississippi County, Mo. has had his peace officer license suspended.
Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.
