1 hurt in early morning fire in Murphysboro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 hurt in early morning fire in Murphysboro

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

One person was hurt in an early morning fire in Murphysboro.

Firefighters with the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Fire Protection district got that early morning wake-up call around 3:20.

When fire crews arrived at the mobile home on Hoffman Road, the home was already fully engulfed.

The person that was inside the home got out with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The trailer was destroyed. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports that a trailer next door was also damaged.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the fire started.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Former EMT accused of refusing to help baby who wasn't breathing

    Former EMT accused of refusing to help baby who wasn't breathing

    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-04-20 10:09:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-04-20 10:09:14 GMT

    The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.

    The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.

  • Jackson high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Jackson high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:16:42 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

  • Wanted woman arrested after Facebook Live post

    Wanted woman arrested after Facebook Live post

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:13:42 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:53 AM EDT2017-04-20 09:53:19 GMT

    The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.

    The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.

    •   
Powered by Frankly