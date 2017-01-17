1 hurt in early morning fire in Murphysboro

One person was hurt in an early morning fire in Murphysboro.

Firefighters with the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Fire Protection district got that early morning wake-up call around 3:20.

When fire crews arrived at the mobile home on Hoffman Road, the home was already fully engulfed.

The person that was inside the home got out with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The trailer was destroyed. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports that a trailer next door was also damaged.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the fire started.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.