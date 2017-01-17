1 hurt in early morning fire in Murphysboro

Due to the possibility of severe weather in Murray, Kentucky this weekend, MSU's home series against Southeast Missouri has been changed.
Due to the possibility of severe weather in Murray, Kentucky this weekend, MSU's home series against Southeast Missouri has been changed.
If you stayed at a hotel in late 2016, you should probably go over your credit card transactions.
If you stayed at a hotel in late 2016, you should probably go over your credit card transactions.
After his arrest for multiple criminal charges, the Sheriff of Mississippi County, Mo. has had his peace officer license suspended.
After his arrest for multiple criminal charges, the Sheriff of Mississippi County, Mo. has had his peace officer license suspended.
A Kentucky man is in jail after running from police after a domestic disturbance.
A Kentucky man is in jail after running from police after a domestic disturbance.
A Murray, Kentucky woman is behind bars facing multiple charges.
A Murray, Kentucky woman is behind bars facing multiple charges.
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”
A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.
A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.