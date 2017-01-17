MO Governor delivers State of the State address - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Governor delivers State of the State address

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens gave his first State of the State address Tuesday night in Jefferson City.

The address began at 7:30 p.m., during which Greitens rolled out his policy agenda.

He discussed his plans for to bring more quality, higher paying jobs to Missouri.

Greitens also touched on labor reform, which some experts say likely means a right-to-work law that bans mandatory union dues.

Greitens also spoke about his plans for public safety and education.

He is breaking from tradition and will not present his budget proposal during the speech.

