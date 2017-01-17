MO Governor delivers State of the State address - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Governor delivers State of the State address

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens gave his first State of the State address Tuesday night in Jefferson City.

The address began at 7:30 p.m., during which Greitens rolled out his policy agenda.

He discussed his plans for to bring more quality, higher paying jobs to Missouri.

Greitens also touched on labor reform, which some experts say likely means a right-to-work law that bans mandatory union dues.

Greitens also spoke about his plans for public safety and education.

He is breaking from tradition and will not present his budget proposal during the speech.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:09:04 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

Powered by Frankly