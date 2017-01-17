10 things to know on Jan. 17, 2017

Good morning! It's Tuesday, January 17.

First Alert Forecast:

The Heartland is getting a chance to dry out for the first time in more than a week. As you head out on this Tuesday morning rain from overnight will have moved out, leaving behind a cool, breezy day. Waking up temps will mostly be in the 40s. By lunch time, they won’t have changed much. Brian says to expect mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 40s. FIRST ALERT: Rain comes back into the forecast for Thursday.

Making Headlines

ATV crash: A Park Hills man is in the hospital after he flipped his ATV at a Missouri State Park on Monday.

A high-speed chase in Charleston: A Charleston man is behind bars after leading deputies on a high-speed chase and ramming a deputy's squad car.

Missouri Governor to give State of the State: Eric Greitens will deliver his first State of the State address tonight in Jefferson City. He's expected to lay out his plans to bring quality jobs to Missouri.

Murphysboro firefighters get early morning call: Volunteer firefighters with the Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Volunteer Fire District were called to a mobile home fire early this morning.

Bought Milk?: If you bought milk, cream cheese, cottage cheese, cream, or yogurt from any grocery store in the last 14 years, you may be owed some cash.

Airport shooter due in court: The man accused of shooting and killing 5 people at a Florida airport will be back in federal court today to learn if he could be released on bail.

Forever a mystery?: The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is officially over. The Boeing 777 went down nearly three years ago with 239 people on board.

Searching for answers: The family of a special needs woman who's been missing for 6 months is desperate for answers. The Evansville, Indiana woman, who is wheelchair bound, was last seen in July.

Testing the water: All schools and daycares in Illinois built before 1987 have until the end of the year to test their drinking water for lead.

