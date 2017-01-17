1 hurt in ATV crash in St. Francois County

A Park Hills man has serious injuries after he flipped his ATV at a Missouri State Park.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alexander Russell, 20, was riding a Yamaha ATV in an off road area of St. Joe State Park when he tried to slow down with a hand brake and the ATV flipped.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Russell was thrown from the ATV.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

