1 hurt in ATV crash in St. Francois County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 hurt in ATV crash in St. Francois County

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Park Hills man has serious injuries after he flipped his ATV at a Missouri State Park.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alexander Russell, 20, was riding a Yamaha ATV in an off road area of St. Joe State Park when he tried to slow down with a hand brake and the ATV flipped.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Russell was thrown from the ATV.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Former EMT accused of refusing to help baby who wasn't breathing

    Former EMT accused of refusing to help baby who wasn't breathing

    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-04-20 10:09:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:09 AM EDT2017-04-20 10:09:14 GMT

    The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.

    The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.

  • Jackson high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Jackson high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:16:42 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

  • Wanted woman arrested after Facebook Live post

    Wanted woman arrested after Facebook Live post

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:13:42 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 5:53 AM EDT2017-04-20 09:53:19 GMT

    The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.

    The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.

    •   
Powered by Frankly