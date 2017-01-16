Man facing felony charges after high speed chase in Charleston, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man facing felony charges after high speed chase in Charleston, MO

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Lamarquez Sutton (Source: Vinelink) Lamarquez Sutton (Source: Vinelink)
(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

One person is in police custody after a high speed chase through Charleston on Monday afternoon.

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson said during the chase, the suspect rammed into a deputy sheriff's cruiser, damaging the vehicle. The officer was not hurt.

The suspect is Lamarquez Sutton, 22 of Charleston.

Sheriff's deputies were able to apprehend the suspect. Upon further investigation, deputies found several bags of methamphetamine in Sutton's possession worth roughly $2,500, along with $1,200 cash and paraphernalia.

Sutton is housed in the Mississippi County Jail where he faces charges of delivery of a controlled substance, first-degree assault, felony property damage, felony resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond is set at $250,000 cash only.

