Heartland basketball scores from Monday 1/16 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from Monday 1/16

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KFVS) -

Here are Heartland basketball scores from Monday 1/16.

(Boys)

Chester Invitational

Championship Game

Saxony Lutheran-54
Chester-37

Consolation final

Perryville-84
Cobden-55

Graves Co.-60
Vienna-21

Notre Dame-56
Advance-48

West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic

Herrin-59
Anna-Jonesboro-49

Eldorado-60
Carterville-53

West Frankfort-59
Christopher-35

(Girls)

Saxony Lutheran-78
Oran-49

Notre Dame-50
Kennett-26

Naylor-47
Poplar Bluff-36

Cape Central-69
Jefferson-34

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Trump congratulates Patriots, doesn't mention Hernandez

    Trump congratulates Patriots, doesn't mention Hernandez

    Thursday, April 20 2017 2:58 AM EDT2017-04-20 06:58:29 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 2:58 AM EDT2017-04-20 06:58:29 GMT
    The Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots are visiting the White House to accept congratulations from President Donald Trump for another NFL title.
    The Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots are visiting the White House to accept congratulations from President Donald Trump for another NFL title.

  • Heartland sports scores from 4/19

    Heartland sports scores from 4/19

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:19:36 GMT
    Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 4/19. MLB  Pittsburgh-1 St. Louis-2 Milwaukee-4 Chicago-7 H.S. Baseball SCAA Final Bell City-2 Bernie-0 Poplar Bluff-5 Dexter-4 Saxony Lutheran-11 St. Paul-0 Cooter-5 Chaffee-13 H.S. Softball Dexter-1 Oran-11 SCAA Final Puxico-2 Bernie-11 H.S.Soccer (Girls) Seckman-1 Jackson-0
    Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 4/19. MLB  Pittsburgh-1 St. Louis-2 Milwaukee-4 Chicago-7 H.S. Baseball SCAA Final Bell City-2 Bernie-0 Poplar Bluff-5 Dexter-4 Saxony Lutheran-11 St. Paul-0 Cooter-5 Chaffee-13 H.S. Softball Dexter-1 Oran-11 SCAA Final Puxico-2 Bernie-11 H.S.Soccer (Girls) Seckman-1 Jackson-0

  • SEMO tennis makes first OVC tournament since 2007

    SEMO tennis makes first OVC tournament since 2007

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-04-19 22:45:23 GMT

    Breaking a tournament appearance drought? The sweetest feeling there is.

    Breaking a tournament appearance drought? The sweetest feeling there is.

    •   
Powered by Frankly