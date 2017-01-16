Cardinals hold caravan event at the Osage Centre

Cardinals fans filled up the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Monday as part of their Cardinals Caravan event.

Thank you Cape Girardeau and all our #CardsCaravan stops in 2017. Hope to see you for all six caravans in 2018! pic.twitter.com/gM7M00FWY7 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 17, 2017



The Cardinals players in this years caravan include pitchers Tyler Lyons and John Gant, as well as outfielder Jose Martinez and third baseman Patrick Wisdom. The Alumi members are Ray King and Scott Cooper.

