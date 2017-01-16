Essex, MO family plans trip to nation's capital for inauguration

The nation's capital is prepping for the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.

And more than 800 miles away, the Ivy family is doing some prepping of their own.

The Ivy's will be leaving Wednesday from Essex to head for Washington D.C. for that inauguration.

"Yeah, I'm pretty excited," Tessa Ivy said. "It's gonna be different, way different than any other road trips we've taken."

The Ivy's said that being a part of history is the biggest draw for them to make the trip. Their reasons for their excitement range from seeing Donald Trump to just being out of school for the week.

"If my teacher's not watching it then I'm more excited to get out of school," Damon Ivy, a student at Richland High School, said. "But if she is I'm more excited to go to DC."

They're taking Damon out of school for the week, but say that the educational memories he will get will be more than worth it.

