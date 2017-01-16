Essex, MO family plans trip to nation's capital for inauguration

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The makers of a product called E-Cloth claim their microfiber cloth can leave glass streak free using only water, but does it work?
Leaders at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri are alerting the campus community about a big cat sighting on campus.
Crews have rescued a 70-year-old Illinois woman who fell about 50 feet into a deep crevice in the ground near Grand Canyon West.
The Farmers Market in Murphyhsboro has moved to a new day. After a year of surveying the public and gathering feedback via social media the Murphysboro Farmers Market is moving to Tuesday evenings from 3-7 p.m.
