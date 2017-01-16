KSP: Fulton officer shot man armed with knife, metal pole

Police have released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man in Fulton, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, Sergeant James Robert "Buck" Buckingham remains on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for incidents of deadly force.

KSP said on Thursday, Jan. 19 that Sgt. Buckingham's career as a law enforcement officer in the Commonwealth of Kentucky spans more than 30 years. He's been with the Fulton Police Department for the past seven years of his career.

Officers were called to the intersection of Commercial Avenue and East State Line Street around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for a report of a man swinging a pole at vehicles in the area.

When they arrived, officers found McClure, 43, of Union City, Tennessee armed with a knife and a metal pole. Police say McClure smashed the windows out of at least five cars.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they tried to take McClure into custody, but the incident escalated.

McClure was shot by an officer responding to the incident, later identified as Sgt. James Robert "Buck" Buckingham.

Only one officer was involved in the shooting and no one else was hurt.

According to KSP, the toxicology results from the autopsy are still pending.

The autopsy showed McClure died of two gunshot wounds to the torso.

The Kentucky State Police held a press conference on the shooting at the Fulton City Hall on Monday evening.

"Obviously this is a very unfortunate event," KSP Corporal Kyle Nall said. "There is a family whose loved one is not coming home tonight, and there's an officer whose life is never going to be the same."

The investigation remains ongoing.

