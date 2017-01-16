KSP confirms officer-involved shooting in Fulton, KY

Police have released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man in Fulton, Kentucky.
Leaders at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri are alerting the campus community about a big cat sighting on campus.
Crews have rescued a 70-year-old Illinois woman who fell about 50 feet into a deep crevice in the ground near Grand Canyon West.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Farmers Market in Murphyhsboro has moved to a new day. After a year of surveying the public and gathering feedback via social media the Murphysboro Farmers Market is moving to Tuesday evenings from 3-7 p.m.
A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to block abortion-restricting rules in Missouri, saying he's bound by the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year striking down similar Texas guidelines.
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).
“He was so mean, he slapped me. I was shocked.” That is how Christian Hines recounts the situation seen in a video a citizen captured on social media. It was taken around 200 Tuesday at the Citgo Gas Station in Fairfield. In it, Fairfield Police Detective Gary Lavendar is seen
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.
