KSP confirms officer-involved shooting in Fulton, KY

Police have released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man in Fulton, Kentucky.

Police have released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man in Fulton, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police is currently conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting investigation in Fulton, Kentucky.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday. At this time the names of those involved are not being released until appropriate family members have been notified.

Very few other details are known at this time, but a press conference will be held at 5:45 p.m. at the Fulton City Hall.

Stay with KFVS12 both on-air and online for the latest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.