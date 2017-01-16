KSP confirms officer-involved shooting in Fulton, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP confirms officer-involved shooting in Fulton, KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Loreto Cruz/KFVS) (Source: Loreto Cruz/KFVS)
FULTON, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police is currently conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting investigation in Fulton, Kentucky.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday. At this time the names of those involved are not being released until appropriate family members have been notified.

Very few other details are known at this time, but a press conference will be held at 5:45 p.m. at the Fulton City Hall.

