Gov. Greitens announces his plan to balance Missouri's budget

The president of Southeast Missouri State University says the school will face some "critical financial challenges" in the spring semester.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Farmers Market in Murphyhsboro has moved to a new day. After a year of surveying the public and gathering feedback via social media the Murphysboro Farmers Market is moving to Tuesday evenings from 3-7 p.m.
A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to block abortion-restricting rules in Missouri, saying he's bound by the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year striking down similar Texas guidelines.
With spring weather in full bloom bees are becoming more active. For some of you it might be sweet, but it might make you want to run. So, we talked to a keeper with the buzz on how to deal with bees.
A woman was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a two-car crash on Interstate 57 in Williamson County.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.
Moore spoke to the room of media representatives, saying the decision to suspend him was politically motivated because of his stance on same-sex marriage and admitted it has hurt him financially, though he added "God is faithful."
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.
A woman said she comforted her dying ex-husband by telling him a white lie that President Donald Trump was impeached.
A family's 10-year-old son was bumped from an overbooked flight headed to Costa Rica.
