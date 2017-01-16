Kennett police respond to shots fired call, 1 man arrested

An Arkansas man is behind bars in Dunklin County after a report of shots fired Sunday night.

According to the Kennett Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of Bradley Street around 7 p.m.

Witnesses told responding officers that the suspects left in a small dark colored car with Arkansas registration.

A car matching the description was located in the 2000 block of Bradley Street.

Officers found a semi-automatic pistol laying in the front seat of the car.

Andre Haymon Jr. of Osceola, Arkansas was arrested on a charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

