Kennett police respond to shots fired call, 1 man arrested

Breaking a tournament appearance drought? The sweetest feeling there is.
With the Illinois state budget impasse now in it’s 22nd month, state universities are starting to feel the affects in more ways than one.
Traffic was rerouted on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday afternoon, April 19 after a crash.
With spring weather in full bloom bees are becoming more active. For some of you it might be sweet, but it might make you want to run. So, we talked to a keeper with the buzz on how to deal with bees.
Illinois State Police is on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 at mile post 53 on Wednesday afternoon, April 19.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
Moore spoke to the room of media representatives, saying the decision to suspend him was politically motivated because of his stance on same-sex marriage and admitted it has hurt him financially, though he added "God is faithful."
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
After being declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago, a Louisiana judge ruled for the first time if a juvenile murder suspect will now be eligible for parole.
Three people have been arrested after a fight in front of Auburn University's Foy Auditorium as a federal judge allowed white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.
