Section of forest to close for feral hog eradication

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson is retiring, three years after his department came under scrutiny during the often tumultuous months following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson.
Authorities are investigating and a car dealership in Murray, Kentucky is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspected truck thief.
The Kentucky State Police have located and arrested escaped inmate Andrea K. Conrad.
Leaders at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri are alerting the campus community about a big cat sighting on campus.
Charges have been filed against two people after they were found passed out in a running car with two babies strapped in car seats in the back.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
Police say a missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl is believed to be in extreme danger.
The victims of a Fresno, California gunman were having a seemingly ordinary day before they were gunned down by a man who had set out to shoot as many white people as possible.
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.
