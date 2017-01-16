Section of forest to close for feral hog eradication - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Section of forest to close for feral hog eradication

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two sections of the Mark Twain National Forest will be closed Jan. 16-17 for feral hog eradication activities.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the closure includes all access to the area from FR 3250 and County Road F-227 in Carter County.

The closure will be in place from 7 a.m. on Jan. 16 through 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.

