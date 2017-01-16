No evidence found in Carbondale shots fired incident

Carbondale Police Officers responded to a shots fired incident at about 2:30 a.m.

The location was at the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.

The Carbondale Police Department said there was no evidence of a shooting found.

Law enforcement questioned neighbors and searched for evidence but could not get any information regarding the incident.

