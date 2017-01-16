January 17 celebrity birthdays, Oh Betty!

She's the current First Lady of the United States who has been a leader in the fight against childhood obesity with the "Let's Move!" initiative. Michelle Obama is 53 today.

She's an actress who has starred in three highly rated TV series: The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland. During her career she's won six Emmy Awards. Betty White is 95 today.

He's an actor who has starred in Conan: The Barbarian, Coming to America and Field of Dreams. But he's best known for his voice. He's provided the voice of Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King but he's probably best known as the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars movies. James Earle Jones is 86 today.

He's an actor who has starred in some of the biggest comedies of the past 25 years. Those movies include: The Mask, Dumb & Dumber, The Cable Guy and Ace Venture: Pet Detective. Jim Carrey is 55 today.

He's a Southern rocker-rapper who's hit albums include: Devil Without a Cause, Cocky, and Rock n Roll Jesus. He was born Robert James Ritchie, but you know him as Kid Rock and he's 46 today.

