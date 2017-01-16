This week in music: 2011 McGraw, Chesney & Urban

Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane.

This week we revist the country music scene from six years ago.

This week in 2011 Billboard Magazine's Hot Country chart had Keith Urban at number five with Put You in a Song.

In the number four spot was Kenny Chesney with Somewhere With You. The song would go on to top the charts. At least one critic at the time claimed the chorus makes you think of the pop group The Bee Gees.

At number three was Mama's Song by Carrie Underwood. It's about a mother telling her daughter not to worry as she moves out and starts her own life.

Jason Aldean was singing about tailgate parties and bonfires. His hit My Kinda Party was parked in the number two spot.

And topping the charts was Tim McGraw with Felt Good On My Lips. It spent three weeks at number one and overall it was McGraw's 23rd chart topping single.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.