Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day events in the Heartland

Today, banks and other federal offices will be closed in honor of Reverend, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

There are many national events honoring the memory of the civil rights leader, including some in the heartland.

Missouri

In Cape Girardeau the Salvation Army is hosting their 32nd Annual breakfast. That's at 8 a.m. at 701 Good Hope Street. The keynote speaker is Minister JoAnn Pink.

There is also a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon at 12 p.m. The keynote speaker for that is Minister Caleb Barnett.

The West Park Mall is hosting the 21st annual youth gala starting at 4 p.m.. That's at the centre Court by JCPenny.

Illinois

Southern Illinois University is hosting a commemorative breakfast.

That starts at 8 a.m. in the university's student center ballrooms. Tickets are $5 and go towards scholarships.

The keynote speaker is SIU's interim chancellor Dr. Brad Colwell.

And then in Mount Vernon, the Jefferson County NAACP and SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital are hosting a luncheon and ceremony.

That's at 11 this morning at the Holiday Inn in Mount Vernon. During the ceremony the NAACP educational scholarship will be awarded to a student interested in the health field.

Send your Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day event pictures to cNews@KFVS12.com

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.