Four things to know on Monday 1/16

It's Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up on your Monday you may notice a foggy start to your morning will lead to another dreary, cloudy day. Brain Alworth expects rain showers all day, but there are dry days to come on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alworth says there's not a lot of chance for sunshine this week. The temperatures are looking warmer than it has been.

Making Headlines:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Today is a day to remember the civil rights leader and what he stood for. Here is a list of events scheduled to honor his legacy.

Breaking overseas: The death toll is up to at least 37 in the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan, where a cargo plane crashed into a residential neighborhood. The Turkish Boeing 747 crashed just outside an airport, south of its capital city. Emergency officials say many of those killed were on the ground and 15 homes were destroyed.

Longer wait expected: Tax season is here, but some people will have to wait a little longer to get their money. The IRS says refunds are going to be delayed this year. The reason for the delays, new regulations that help cut down on fraud and identity theft.

Ice storm moves north: An ice storm warning has expired in Kansas City and St Louis but remains in effect for Nebraska and Iowa. The same storm made roads treacherous in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 resulting in numerous crashes. In northwestern Oklahoma, some 11,000 homes and businesses lost power. Kansas saw up to an inch of ice on roads and trees. Forecasters say the storm will hit Chicago, Detroit and other areas in upper Midwest Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. After that, the storm will be headed to upstate New York and New England.

