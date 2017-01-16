Four things to know on Monday 1/16

The campaign to restore the governor's mansion in Illinois is getting close to its $15 million goal less than two years after private fundraising began as an alternative to traditional appropriations for state...
After more than $2.7 billion in sales in Missouri, the Missouri Lottery is celebrating 25 years of Powerball.
The Oaks Artisan Festival is returning to the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
A 70-year-old lady is being treated at an area hospital after crashing her vehicle into a body of water near Shawnee College Road in Ullin, Illinois.
The continuing lack of a state budget in Illinois is affecting upkeep and repairs at Illinois state parks.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.
