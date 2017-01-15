Heartland scores 1/15/17 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland scores 1/15/17

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
National Football League: 

Pittsburgh 18 Kansas City 16 

Green Bay 34 Dallas 31 

National Hockey League: 

St. Louis 2 Anaheim 1 

Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 

    Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 4/18. MLB  Pittsburgh-1 St. Louis-2 NCAA Baseball Saint Louis-2 Southeast Missouri-13 Belmont-9 Southern Illinois-3 UT Martin-9 Evansville-8 H.S. Baseball Dexter-10 Jackson-16 Saxony Lutheran-7 Oran-9 H.S. Softball NMCC-1 Oran-10 Scott City-14 East Prairie-3 NCAA Softball Southeast Missouri-3, 1 Missouri-14, 9
    Dexter Fowler tripled and scored, Mike Leake pitched into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 2-1 on Tuesday night after Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was suspended 80 games for a...

    The St. Louis Blues are looking to make it four straight with a win over Minnesota in the first round of the National Hockey League playoffs.

