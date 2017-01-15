Carbondale holds community celebration for MLK

The 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration was held on Sunday, January 15 at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Hundreds of people were at the event, which featured music from the Carbondale Middle School Jazz Band and the Murphysboro High School Choir.

Also part of the event was the reading of MLK Jr's speeches by local school children.

The use of children was noticed and appreciated by one teacher in attendance.

"We must continue to always educate our students on what Dr. King stood for and that's why I teach a whole unit on the civil rights movement," Jamie Nash-Mayberry, social studies teacher from Shawnee High, said. "They need to understand what he did and the way he went about the movement is what made it so successful, his non-violent approach."

Canned food donations for the Good Samaritan food pantry were also being collected at the event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.