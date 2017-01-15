Crash in Graves Co., KY kills 1, injures 2

One person is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Sunday, January 15.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of KY 339 North and KY 121 North around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation shows that Larry Wiggins, 60, of Mayfield was traveling southbound in a 2006 Buick on KY 121 North. A 1991 Dodge pickup, driven by Patrick Wilson, 50, was traveling northbound on KY 339 North. Wilson failed to stop at the intersection and struck Wiggins in the passenger side door.

A passenger in the car, Kristie Wiggins, 52, of Mayfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Larry Wiggins was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Wilson, who was ejected from his vehicle, was taken to Lourdes Hospital and then to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Fire Department, the Fancy Farm Fire Department, and the Graves County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

