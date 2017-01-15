Crash in Graves Co., KY kills 1, injures 2

Dexter Fowler tripled and scored, Mike Leake pitched into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 2-1 on Tuesday night after Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was suspended 80 games for a...
Thirteen-year-old June is looking for A Place to Call Home. She loves art and school and hopes to soon find her forever family.
The Chaffee Industrial Arts Big Furious George robotics team is going to the FIRST World Championship in St. Louis in late April.
Two men have each been sentenced to nearly 12 years in federal prison for an armored car robbery that was among the biggest heists ever in St. Louis.
Southeast Missouri State University now reports 51 confirmed cases of students with mumps.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.
A federal judge has ruled Auburn University must let white nationalist Richard Spencer speak on campus.
Bryanna Reasonover was about to head toward her 1-year-old, Korey, when a daycare worker told her, “Oh, Korey is so knocked out. I changed his diaper and he didn’t even wake up,”
