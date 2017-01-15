SEMO's online Bachelor’s programs ranked top in the state

Southeast Missouri State University’s online bachelor’s degree programs are the highest ranking online bachelor’s degree programs in Missouri, according to the U.S. News Best Online Programs 2017 rankings.

SEMO's online bachelor’s degree programs are ranked 28th nationally.

The programs are ranked on how they are delivered and the effectiveness of institutions in awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.

U.S. News also assessed schools on student engagement, faculty credentials and training, student services and technology and peer reputation.

Online bachelor’s degree programs offered at SEMO include Bachelor’s of Science in nursing, healthcare management, computer information systems, technology management, criminal justice, business administration, interdisciplinary studies and general studies, and Bachelor’s of Arts in psychology and social science.

The U.S. News rankings evaluate degree-granting online programs – both online bachelor’s and online master’s degree programs — at regionally accredited institutions.

SEMO's online MBA program and online graduate programs in business, criminal justice and education also are among the U.S. News Best Online Programs for 2017.

SEMO's online MBA program is ranked 82nd. The university's online graduate programs in business are ranked 87th, and its online graduate programs in criminal justice are ranked 39th. The university’s online graduate programs in education are listed at 84th. These include elementary education, elementary or secondary school administration, teacher leadership, exceptional child education, exceptional education, secondary education and applied behavior analysis.

