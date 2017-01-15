Sikeston Little Theater holding auditions for 'Little Women'

The Sikeston Little Theatre will hold auditions for a production of Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" on January 16, 17 and 19.

Auditions will be held beginning a 6 p.m. at the theatre, located on 506 South Kingshighway in Sikeston.

This is a youth production and anyone in grades 7-12 are welcome to audition.

There are on-stage parts for five males and eight to nine females that require an audition.

Interviews will be held for all behind the scene positions. No experience is necessary.

Click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.