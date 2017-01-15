2 teens hurt in crash involving semi on Hwy 60 near Dexter

Two people went to the hospital after a crash Sunday night near Dexter, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car driven by Seth Hubert, 19, of Dexter pulled out in front of a semi-truck.

It happened around 6 p.m. on US 60 about a half mile east of Dexter.

Hubert and his 17-year-old passenger were both taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Neither was wearing a seat belt.

