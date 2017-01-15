Veteran Reconnect Grant to Fund New Services at UT Martin

Martin, TN - The Tennessee Higher Education Commission selected the University of Tennessee at Martin as one of six institutions to receive funding through the 2016 Veteran Reconnect program in the fall of 2016. The first of many new resources available to student veterans is the creation of a dedicated veterans' services coordinator.

"We have, in the last several years, been looking at ways to serve our veterans better. ... This grant has opened up many doors for us to provide more services," said Janet Wilbert, director, UT Martin Student Success Center.

The new veterans' services coordinator is part of the UT Martin Student Success Center and will provide student veterans with a one-stop-shop to address financial aid questions, academic credits, and other concerns.

"This person will pull (existing) resources together and make it much easier for veterans on our campus to be successful," said Wilbert. "This person will also make connections statewide and make sure that UT Martin has access to all the newest and finest resources for our veterans, including resources in the student health and mental health counseling."

The interview process is underway for this new position, and the selected candidate is expected to begin later this spring.

UT Martin currently accepts military credits in place of related academic credits and applies GI Bill funds towards the cost of education.

For more information on the Veterans Reconnect Grant and related services, contact Wilbert at (731) 881-1688.