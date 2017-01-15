Auditions Feb. 12th for River Campus Summer Arts Festival Productions

Calling all actors and actresses!

Southeast Missouri State University’s Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts is preparing to hold auditions soon for the 2017 River Campus Summer Arts Festival productions of “Greater Tuna” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

Open auditions will take place Feb. 12th at 2:00 p.m. at the Wendy Kurka Rust Flexible Theatre.

“Greater Tuna” is on the search for two male actors, while the “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” has nine positions to fill, that will include five men and four women.

Those planning to attend should bring a photo and resume.

Rehearsal will start May 23th and performances will run June 15th-28th.

All the positions will include a small salary.

Click here for more information or contact Dr. Kenneth L. Stilson.

