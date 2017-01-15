Southern Illinois women to march in solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

Women from across southern Illinois will gather on Saturday, January 21 to rally and march in downtown Carbondale in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C.

The march, along with more than 200 sister marches around the nation and world, will celebrate democracy, diversity and the equality of all people. It will uphold women’s rights and human rights and will help build community from the grassroots level. Everyone is welcome at this free community-wide event.

The march and rally will run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be sign-making (bring your own board -- other supplies provided) and plenty of opportunities to get acquainted with other marchers. A celebration with live music and speakers will follow.

The march starts at 1 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center. Marchers will travel south on Illinois Ave. to Mill St., north on University Ave. to Hwy. 13-E, then east to Illinois Ave. and back to the Civic Center.

“The march is growing organically and has room for everyone who wants to be involved, ” Kathy Neely, march organizer, said. “We want the march to celebrate our region’s diversity and support equal rights for women and all people."

Anyone interested can find more information and sign up to march by clicking here.

