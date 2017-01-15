Three Naylor grads win D.L. Harris study grants

Three Naylor High School graduates have won Douglas Lacy Harris Award study grants of $500 each to help underwrite their coursework at Three Rivers College.

The award fund is administered by the Three Rivers Community College Foundation.

All three recipients left high school with grade point averages well above 3.0.

Shelby Woodard, 18, is preparing for a career as a music teacher.

At Naylor High School, she was active in several organizations, including Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, choir, yearbook staff and student government.

Woodard hopes eventually to return to Naylor as a teacher, “helping children learn and experience the magic of music,” according to her application essay. She is the daughter of Mark and Tina Woodard of Poplar Bluff.

Delaney Lutes, 18, hopes to become a Certified Public Accountant and “help others with their financial affairs,” she wrote in her application essay.

At Naylor High School, she was active in organizations that included Beta Club, Speech Club, choir, yearbook staff and Future Business Leaders of America.

She is the daughter of Joey and Tina Lutes, of Naylor.

Kabrien Rogers, 19, is studying to become an optometrist.

At Naylor High School, she excelled in sports, earning all-district, all-conference and all-state honors in basketball and softball.

She also participated in student government.

Rogers wrote in her application essay that she once “almost lost her sight.”

So she wants to “give other children ...the option or chance … to see clearly.”

She is the daughter of Lisa Ricker and Fred Rogers, of Naylor.

The Douglas Lacy Harris fund awards study grants to Three Rivers students who are graduates of either Doniphan or Naylor high schools.

The late Douglas Lacy Harris was a life-long resident of Doniphan and a World War II veteran.

For many years, he ran the Doniphan Chevrolet dealership founded by his father, the late C.A. Harris. After he retired, D.L. Harris established his trust to “invest in people who care about the Ripley County area,” according to family friends.

Harris died in September of 2001.

The TRCC Foundation administers numerous scholarships and special projects that benefit Three Rivers College and its students.

For additional information, contact Executive Director Judith Scott at (573) 785-3743.

