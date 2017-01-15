MSU to host day of service as part of 'Bring Back' initiative

As part of the "Bring Back" initiative, Murray State University is asking students returning from winter break to bring campus items that will help a variety of agencies in providing necessary services throughout the year.

Items can be dropped off on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Curris Center from 8:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Volunteers will help sort and deliver donated items. The university will also host a community breakfast at 8:30 a.m. inside the Curris Center banquet room.

Click here for a list of accepted items to donate as well as more information on Monday's activities.

