St. Louis City Museum to hold 'Sensory Friendly Day'

The City Museum in St. Louis is teaming up with Autism Speaks to cater to a new audience in February.

The museum announced on its Facebook page its first ever "Sensory Friendly Day."

The event is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the event, areas of the normally loud and bright facility will be toned down to create an atmosphere anyone can enjoy.

The museum will reduce noise and lighting and will also have designated quiet areas.

Ten percent of all ticket sales that day will be donated to Autism Speaks.

