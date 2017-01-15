SEMO planning Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 21, in Sikeston, Missouri.

Southeast Serves at Southeast Missouri State University is coordinating the first ever day of service during which volunteers will travel to the Food Bank in Sikeston to help pack and sort food for the southeast Missouri community.

Transportation will be provided by the university, and pickup locations include Towers Complex and the Southeast Bookstore at the University Center.

The day of service, slated for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., is planned in conjunction with the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner and with assistance from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Planning Committee.

All students, faculty and staff are welcome.

